Yorgen Fenech Wants His Police Statement Thrown Out Because He Was Under The Influence Of Cocaine When Interrogated
The man accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia has asked the courts to declare statements he gave to the police inadmissible because he was under the influence of cocaine during his interrogation.
Earlier today, Fenech’s lawyers asked the Criminal Court to declare the evidence inadmissible in view of their client’s “vulnerable state”.
Moreover, they claim that his statement was given at a time when he had been led to believe that he would be granted a presidential pardon.
Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and has remained behind bars since. A bill of indictment calling upon him to stand trial was formally issued by the Attorney General in August.
The lawyers are also requesting that the court appoint an expert to determine the effects of cocaine in relation to someone being interrogated.
They further requested that they be given full disclosure of the evidence against Fenech, insisting that this had not happened despite repeated requests.
The police’s case against Fenech is to a large extent based on the testimony of self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma and his recordings of conversations between Fenech and himself.
While there were over 200 such recordings, only a small number have been played out in court, the lawyers noted.
The court is expected to deliver a degree on the matter on 7th January.
Share this with someone that needs to read it