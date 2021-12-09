Yorgen Fenech Wants His Police Statement Thrown Out Because He Was Under The Influence Of Cocaine When Interrogated

The man accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia has asked the courts to declare statements he gave to the police inadmissible because he was under the influence of cocaine during his interrogation.

Earlier today, Fenech’s lawyers asked the Criminal Court to declare the evidence inadmissible in view of their client’s “vulnerable state”.

Moreover, they claim that his statement was given at a time when he had been led to believe that he would be granted a presidential pardon.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and has remained behind bars since. A bill of indictment calling upon him to stand trial was formally issued by the Attorney General in August.