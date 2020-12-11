Yorgen Fenech Wants Melvin Theuma Summoned Before Christmas In First Testimony Since Suicide Attempt 

Yorgen Fenech has formally requested that Melvin Theuma testify before Christmas, in what would be the murder middleman’s first court appearance since his attempted suicide last July.

The case against Fenech, who has been charged with conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has been put off till 12th January as part of the rinviju process.

As per compilation of evidence law, magistrate Rachel Montebello is obliged to send the case records to the Attorney General after a month of sittings, who in turn has six weeks to decide whether more witnesses should be summoned or whether enough evidence has been presented for a bill of indictment to be issued.

However, the defence also has the right to request the AG to summon witnesses for examination or re-examination, a process colloquially known as “filing 405s”, a reference to the clause in the Criminal Code.

This is a rare move, with defence lawyers tending to prefer holding their cards close to their chest until the compilation of evidence procedure is completed and the prosecution can no longer present new witnesses.

However, Fenech’s lawyers have made use of this right a number of times while the compilation of evidence against their client is ongoing, and have utilised it again to file a court application, calling Theuma to the stand before Christmas.