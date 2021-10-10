Yorgen Fenech Was Gifted Confidential Documents From Konrad Mizzi-Led Projects

Confidential documents from projects led by disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi ended up in the hands of Yorgen Fenech, the Tumas Group businessman charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who is also linked to alleged government corruption.

The Times of Malta reports that Fenech was given documents linked to the relocation of the ITS campus, the Smart City, and the potential privatisation of Enemalta’s petroleum division.

He was also provided information on the Azerbaijani government’s plans to increase it connections in Malta, following its major involvement in the Electrogas project, which Fenech also forms part of.

Documents included an interim presentation about the privatisation and Azeri plans to supply LNG to Malta. When it comes to the hotel, Fenech was given access to plans for an ,€80 million tender, even drawing up a draft proposal for an interested party. The tender was never issued.

Mizzi did not respond to questions as to whether he was behind the leak. However, there are serious concerns that the former minister may have been involved in trading in influence.

A former Energy and Tourism Minister, Mizzi is best known for overseeing the Electrogas power station project and for his offshore company that was exposed in the Panama Papers scandal and which documents suggest was set to receive money from Yorgen Fenech’s Dubai company 17 Black.

He resigned as Minister in 2019 shortly after Fenech’s arrest for the murder of Caruana Galizia but has repeatedly insisted he never had anything to do with Fenech or 17 Black.

In June 2020, five months after Robert Abela’s election as Prime Minister, Mizzi was expelled from the Labour Party last year in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

Mizzi was arrested over his links to Fenech earlier this year as part of a trading in influence investigation but has so far managed to escape charges.

He was supposed to be grilled by MPs earlier this week at a PAC sitting held to investigate the Electrogas project. However, he refused to attend, arguing that the investigation was nothing but a partisan attack on an important project.

Although government MPs refused to join their opposition counterparts in condemning Mizzi, they agreed that the former minister should be re-summoned to testify.

