Yorgen Fenech will be charged in relation to his attempted purchase of firearms and explosives through the dark web at 5.30pm.

Fenech will appear in front of Magitsrate Gabriella Vella. Lovin Malta will follow the sitting live.

Recently in court, Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia confirmed that on 25th November 2018, Fenech attempted to purchase several weapons, including cyanide, grenades and Uzi machine guns with some 800 rounds of ammunition.

Galea Farrugia said that the purchases were made on the dark web using Bitcoin. However, it appears that the stockpile may have never reached Fenech, with his mother, Patricia, recently flagging the discrepancy in a post.

It has also been revealed that on the same day as the firearms purchase, Fenech reached out to a person via the dark web to hack an unnamed individual’s phone.

Fenech’s actions came the same month that Times of Malta and Reuters revealed that Fenech was the owner of 17 Black. The identity of the person targeted for the hack is unknown, however, sources believe that it could be one of the journalists involved in the reveal, Jacob Borg.

Fenech’s 17 Black has long been linked to government corruption. It was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Enemalta forked out €10.3 million to purchase a Montenegrin wind farm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech.

A leaked report by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) found that 17 Black had received €161,000 from the local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station, and two separate payments amounting to €1.4 million from Rufat Baratzada, a security guard at a construction site in Baku with links to the ruling elite.

Recently, Lovin Malta revealed that Fenech was looking to cash €1.5 million in cheques linked to 17 Black.

The murky structures have been linked to the Electrogas deal, which Fenech forms part of. The deal itself has been flagged as a potential motive by Matthew Caruana Galizia.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation has claimed that 17 Black forms part of an “Azerbaijani Laundromat,” a network of shell companies used to embezzle public funds out of Azerbaijan and pay bribes around the world.

Fenech was officially indicted earlier this week and will face trial for his role in the murder of Caruana Galizia with prosecutors seeking a life sentence.