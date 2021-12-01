Yorgen Fenech’s Attempts To Block Testimony To Police During Pardon Request Shot Down By Court

Yorgen Fenech’s claims that his fundamental rights were breached by allowing testimony he gave while attempting to get a presidential to be used in court have be dismissed.

Fenech, who has been indicted for his role in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, filed the complaint with the Constitutional Court after his attempts to make the testimony inadmissible failed.

Fenech and his lawyers have argued that the information was provided only with the intention of getting a pardon for his role in the assassination. They said that Fenech was not cautioned when providing certain information.

Police have been allowed to testify on the conversation but did so behind closed doors.

Today, a constitutional court said that it should not be up to them to declare evidence as admissable or not, saying that the decision should be taken by the Criminal Court.

“One must remember that in compilations of evidence, evidence is being gathered with the aim of preserving it and nothing is definite.”

The decree, it should be noted, will not be the final judgement on the case, with the court saying that the case filed had been premature.

