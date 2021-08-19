BREAKING: Yorgen Fenech’s Bail Request Refused

Judge Giovanni Grixti has rejected a bail request by Yorgen Fenech arguing that the risk of him fleeing the island or committing other crimes was real and could not be ignored.

Fenech’s lawyers submitted their latest bail request on Monday, with Grixti presiding over a sitting yesterday to hear submissions. The judge said he would issue a decree from his chambers.

In their arguments in favour of bail, Fenech’s lawyers insisted there were no longer any fears that Fenech might tamper with evidence or indeed try to escape.

They also pointed to a provision of the law stating that the accused must be released on bail if proceedings against them take more than 20 months.

In his decree this afternoon, Grixti said the Attorney General was right in his assessment that the 20-month period had not been exceeded since the clock is stopped every time the acts of the case are with the Attorney General.

“The accused is therefore not right when he says that he has been held for 20 months in terms of Article 575 of the Criminal Code,” observed the judge.