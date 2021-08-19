Yorgen Fenech’s Bail Rests On Judge Who Bought 50-Foot Yacht From His Father

Judge Giovanni Grixti, who will be issuing a decree on whether to grant Yorgen Fenech bail, purchased a yacht from the murder suspect’s father in 2008.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, published the transfer agreement on social media earlier today.

“This is the same judge who in 2019, told Simon Busuttil that the Panama Papers were simply speculation,” Jason Azzopardi, the parte civile lawyer in the case, said.

Azzopardi has since flagged the purchase to the Chief Justice, even claiming that the Judge is close to the Fenech family.