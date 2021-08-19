Yorgen Fenech’s Bail Rests On Judge Who Bought 50-Foot Yacht From His Father
Judge Giovanni Grixti, who will be issuing a decree on whether to grant Yorgen Fenech bail, purchased a yacht from the murder suspect’s father in 2008.
Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, published the transfer agreement on social media earlier today.
“This is the same judge who in 2019, told Simon Busuttil that the Panama Papers were simply speculation,” Jason Azzopardi, the parte civile lawyer in the case, said.
Azzopardi has since flagged the purchase to the Chief Justice, even claiming that the Judge is close to the Fenech family.
Fenech’s lawyers are arguing with the court that with proceedings against Fenech at an advanced stage, all the conditions for him to be granted bail were satisfied.
However, in a hearing yesterday, deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia detailed a series of WhatsApp and email exchanges Fenech had with various individuals, which he said clearly showed he was planning to escape.
They also showed that he had attempted to purchase several weapons, including cyanide, grenades and Uzi machine guns with some 800 rounds of ammunition.
Just before the sitting started yesterday, news broke that the Attorney General had filed a Bill of Indictment against Fenech for him to stand trial.
