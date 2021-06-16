Yorgen Fenech’s Bid To Access Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Laptops Turned Down As Magistrate Says They Can’t Be Traced
A magistrate has turned down a request by the lawyers representing Yorgen Fenech, for them to have access to the journalist’s laptops, which they say includes information that is essential to their client’s defence.
In a decree handed down today, Magistrate Rachel Montebello said that given that proceedings against Fenech were still in the compilation of evidence stage, any request for evidence to be added or removed from the case needed to be made to the Attorney General and not the magistrate.
Furthermore, she said that the laptops did not appear to be available to be included in the acts of the case.
“Despite the fact that two requests have already been made by the police to the inquiring magistrate, for the electronic equipment to be collected and preserved in the acts of the in genre inquiry, this never happened – though, it does not appear that this is because of some wrongdoing on the part of the police,” reads the decree.
The magistrate concluded by saying that since it did not appear that the equipment was in the police’s possession, nor was it seized and preserved in the acts of the in genre inquiry, all the court could do was issue an order for it to be informed, should the laptop be found by the police.
Fenech was arrested and charged with masterminding the murder of the journalist in November 2019, with self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma telling the courts that Fenech had told him that he needed Caruana Galizia gotten rid of because she was about to publish a story about his uncle.
In the aftermath of the assassination, the laptops were handed over to the German police by a Frankfurt legal firm acting on behalf of third parties.
They had been requested by the inquiring magistrate investigating claims that Egrant was owned by Michelle Muscat, however, the request was denied by the German authorities who insisted that the original owners of the devices still had full rights of ownership over the laptop.
It isn’t clear whether or not the laptops are still in the possession of the German authorities.
What do you make of Fenech’s request? Comment below