Yorgen Fenech’s Bid To Access Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Laptops Turned Down As Magistrate Says They Can’t Be Traced

A magistrate has turned down a request by the lawyers representing Yorgen Fenech, for them to have access to the journalist’s laptops, which they say includes information that is essential to their client’s defence.

In a decree handed down today, Magistrate Rachel Montebello said that given that proceedings against Fenech were still in the compilation of evidence stage, any request for evidence to be added or removed from the case needed to be made to the Attorney General and not the magistrate.

Furthermore, she said that the laptops did not appear to be available to be included in the acts of the case.

“Despite the fact that two requests have already been made by the police to the inquiring magistrate, for the electronic equipment to be collected and preserved in the acts of the in genre inquiry, this never happened – though, it does not appear that this is because of some wrongdoing on the part of the police,” reads the decree.