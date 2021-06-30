Yorgen Fenech’s Constitutional Case Time Put Off ‘For The Last Time’ After Procedural Error Sees Witnesses Remain Unnotified 

A judge has deferred a Constitutional case filed by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech “for the last time” after an error on the part of his legal team saw witnesses due to testify in the case remain unnotified.

The case was filed by Fenech last month on the 500-day anniversary since he was first arrested.

In his application, Fenech argued that his continued detainment while still presumed innocent was based on grounds that have no basis in law.

When the parties appeared in court today, Judge Miriam Hayman pointed out that it did not appear as though witnesses who were to be brought to testify by Fenech had been notified.

The sitting was meant to see Fenech’s lawyers summon their last witnesses before concluding their evidence.