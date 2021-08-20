Yorgen Fenech’s Lawyer Calls For Criminal Action Over Judge Grixti Reports

Charles Mercieca, one of the lawyers of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, has claimed recent reports concerning Judge Giovanni Grixti’s history with Fenech’s father constituted a criminal offence.

“What happened yesterday morning, appeared to be a concerted effort to attack the credibility of Hon. Justice Giovanni Grixti with the purpose of influencing the outcome of our client Mr Yorgen Fenech’s, application to be granted bail,” Mercieca wrote on social media.

“This is tantamount to a criminal offence.”

Mercieca made reference to Article 93 of Chapter 9 of the Laws of Malta, which states that anyone who “reviles or threatens” a judge or Attorney General in the exercise of their duties should be liable to a prison term and a fine.

The issue erupted during Fenech’s latest unsuccessful attempt to be granted bail. As the nation waited for the judge’s decision, it was revealed by Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, that Grixti had once bought a boat from Fenech’s late father, George.

Shortly after, Grixti handed down his decree, denying Fenech bail over fears that he would attempt to escape the country if released from prison.

Mercieca, who has already written to the Chief Justice over the issue, called on Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to investigate and prosecute people he believes to be linked to the story, namely parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi and journalist Manuel Delia.

It is unclear whether Mercieca has filed a criminal complaint.