Yorgen Fenech’s Phone Has Given Police Fresh Leads On Daphne Caruana Galizia Case

Yorgen Fenech’s mobile phone has given Malta’s police fresh leads in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation, Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud has revealed.

“There are new leads. It could lead to other people who are somehow involved in the murder. It doesn’t necessarily concern the people known to the investigation so far,” Arnaud said in a brief sitting of the public inquiry linked to the assassination.

Fenech’s phone and other electronic devices were seized upon his arrest in November 2019. They were immediately sent over to Europol for analysis.

Arnaud has now revealed that the phone and devices will be submitted to the courts in the coming days.

So far there have been several reports on Fenech’s WhatsApp conversations with Malta’s highest officials.

Lovin Malta first exposed how Fenech, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, and former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri shared a secret WhatsApp group. Muscat and Schembri left the group about a month before Fenech’s arrest, soon after finding out that police planned to apprehend middleman Melvin Theuma.

Well-informed sources have previously revealed that there could be between 800 to 1,000 messages between Schembri and Fenech.

The WhatsApp group existed between January and October 2019. Before that date, it was a private chat between Fenech and Muscat before Schembri was added.

Most of the messages seem to be innocuous, focusing on a picture of whiskies, wines, food, and women. There is a reference to the use of a secret room. Some have suggested it could be within Portomaso, others within Fenech’s Haz-Zebbug farmhouse.

Some messages, however, could have been linked to potential money laundering investigations.

It has also been revealed that Fenech shared hundreds of WhatsApp messages with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. The last message sent between the pair was in October 2019.

