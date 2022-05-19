‘You Are Now At Peace My Love’: Beloved Maltese DJ Ian Lang Dies Aged 55

A popular Maltese radio presenter and DJ has passed away.

DJ Ian Lang was known for his blistering sets in Club Axis and Stix as well as being a prominent DJ on 89.7 Bay, working with Eden Leisure for over three decades.

In a post announcing his passing, Kathy Lang said: “It is with a broken heart and great sadness that I write this post… You are now at peace my love, fly high Ian Lang! Your void is already immensely felt and we will miss you forever. The love, laughter and fun we shared is priceless and a gift you gave to me and our kids Emily, Hannah and Mia. You will live on in our hearts for eternity.”

She said details of his funeral would be shared shortly.