‘You Are Now At Peace My Love’: Beloved Maltese DJ Ian Lang Dies Aged 55
A popular Maltese radio presenter and DJ has passed away.
DJ Ian Lang was known for his blistering sets in Club Axis and Stix as well as being a prominent DJ on 89.7 Bay, working with Eden Leisure for over three decades.
In a post announcing his passing, Kathy Lang said: “It is with a broken heart and great sadness that I write this post… You are now at peace my love, fly high Ian Lang! Your void is already immensely felt and we will miss you forever. The love, laughter and fun we shared is priceless and a gift you gave to me and our kids Emily, Hannah and Mia. You will live on in our hearts for eternity.”
She said details of his funeral would be shared shortly.
89.7 Bay posted a heartfelt tribute to the man, calling him an “89.7 Bay legend”.
“Ian Lang, commonly known as Il-Langy or DJ Langy, has sadly passed away. Ian was born on the 11th July 1967 and passed away at the age of 55. Langy has been with 89.7 from day 1, and shaped Bay into what it is today. We are all truly in deep shock. Sincere condolences to all of Ian Lang’s family members, Kathy, Hannah, Emily, Mia, and friends. Fly high, Lang.”
Fans of the DJ couldn’t help but share their memories of the man, saying he was one of the best the island’s ever seen.
“OMG, so sad. He was a great guy, lots of fun to be with and a great DJ. He will be sorely missed.”
Lovin Malta sends its condolences to the Lang family during this challenging time