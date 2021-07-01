You Asked Yorgen Fenech If He Enjoyed Sleeping With Schembri’s Secretary, Caruana Galizia Tells Muscat
Matthew Caruana Galizia has confronted Joseph Muscat over intimate messages the former Prime Minister allegedly shared with Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with murdering his mother.
The son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia said that Muscat once even asked Fenech if he enjoyed sleeping with the secretary of his chief of staff Keith Schembri.
“From 2018 onwards you knew who was behind my mother’s murder,” Caruana Galizia commented under Muscat’s most recent Facebook post.
“Yet you continued partying with him, receiving gifts from him, and talking to him as though he were your lover, such was your intimacy. You even asked him whether the sex with your chief of staff’s secretary was good.”
“You were hoping that he would get away with it, that the cover-up would be successful. But we defeated your attempts to kill the investigation. What else are you covering up?”
The Caruana Galizia family’s lawyers have been given access to the contents of Fenech’s phone, along with the prosecution and the defence.
Fenech’s phone data which is directly related to people who testified in the inquiry and who held public office will also form part of the evidence in the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder, which is set to conclude on 15th July.
Since Fenech was arrested in 2019 and charged with conspiring to murder Caruana Galizia, details of the close relationship he enjoyed with people in positions of power have surfaced.
He shared a WhatsApp group with Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri, and also had close relationships with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, PL MP Rosianne Cutajar, Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg, former MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri, and former MGA CEO Heathcliff Farrugia.