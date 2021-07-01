You Asked Yorgen Fenech If He Enjoyed Sleeping With Schembri’s Secretary, Caruana Galizia Tells Muscat

Matthew Caruana Galizia has confronted Joseph Muscat over intimate messages the former Prime Minister allegedly shared with Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with murdering his mother.

The son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia said that Muscat once even asked Fenech if he enjoyed sleeping with the secretary of his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

“From 2018 onwards you knew who was behind my mother’s murder,” Caruana Galizia commented under Muscat’s most recent Facebook post.

“Yet you continued partying with him, receiving gifts from him, and talking to him as though he were your lover, such was your intimacy. You even asked him whether the sex with your chief of staff’s secretary was good.”

“You were hoping that he would get away with it, that the cover-up would be successful. But we defeated your attempts to kill the investigation. What else are you covering up?”