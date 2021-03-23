‘You Beat Cancer But Left Us So Suddenly’: Tributes Pour In For Ramiro Mallia Who Died In Qormi Gas Leak

19-year-old Ramiro Mallia has been identified as the youth who tragically lost his life as a result of gas leaking from a heater.

Police are investigating the scene in a house in Triq Santa Katerina, Qormi. The incident happened at around 4.30pm today.

Initial investigations indicate that Mallia, who is from Qormi, may have fallen unconscious as a result of leaking gas from a nearby heater, TVM reported.

He was given First Aid but lost his life shortly afterwards in Mater Dei hospital. Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has opened an inquiry into the death.

Social media was flooded with posts remembering Mallia.

Puttinu Cares posted a heartbreaking message remembering the battle he won against cancer as well as his gentle and caring soul.