You Can Now Officially Say You Don’t Believe In God In Malta’s National Census
People living in Malta and Gozo will be able to say they do not have any religious affiliation for the first time ever as the national census is underway.
The census, held roughly every ten years since its introduction in 1842, asks residents a number of questions about her personal life, status and other details.
One of the questions is: What religion, religious denomination or body do you belong to/identify yourself with (regardless of the level of practice)?
Alongside the options of Roman Catholic, Orthodox, Islam and other world religions, the option “No religious affiliation” has appeared for the first time – something the Malta Humanist Association welcomes warmly.
“The Malta Humanist Association first, but unsuccessfully, lobbied ten years ago for a census question about religion. This time around, our submission through the consultation process has been accepted,” Christian Colombo told Lovin Malta.
“For the first time in Malta, a question in the current census is gathering data about religious affiliation, including the option for those having no religion to say so.”
“We hope this will help policy makers gain an accurate picture of diversity and secularism in Malta, and we urge all those who now have no religious belief, regardless of background or upbringing, to choose this option,” he continued.
Colombo said the addition was well overdue, pointing to a recent 2021 State of the Nation survey which found that 7% of respondents did not believe in a god.
“There is a significant number of non-religious people in this country who deserve a voice. We look forward to studying the more comprehensive data on this issue when it is available from the NSO,” Colombo said.
The national Census of Population and Housing will be held on Sunday 21st November 2021 and is the official counting process of every resident and dwelling in Malta and Gozo as of midnight of this day.
The National Statistics Office will collect, analyse and publish all results related to the Census. The statistical exercise cannot be shared with third parties that might lead to the identification of persons or entities.
Over the last few years, more and more people in Malta are choosing to have humanist celebrants officiate ceremonies such as funerals or weddings, instead of having these ceremonies be affiliated with a particular religion.
Do you think it is time Malta begins recognising its rising atheist community?