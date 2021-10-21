You Can Now Officially Say You Don’t Believe In God In Malta’s National Census

People living in Malta and Gozo will be able to say they do not have any religious affiliation for the first time ever as the national census is underway.

The census, held roughly every ten years since its introduction in 1842, asks residents a number of questions about her personal life, status and other details.

One of the questions is: What religion, religious denomination or body do you belong to/identify yourself with (regardless of the level of practice)?

Alongside the options of Roman Catholic, Orthodox, Islam and other world religions, the option “No religious affiliation” has appeared for the first time – something the Malta Humanist Association welcomes warmly.

“The Malta Humanist Association first, but unsuccessfully, lobbied ten years ago for a census question about religion. This time around, our submission through the consultation process has been accepted,” Christian Colombo told Lovin Malta.

“For the first time in Malta, a question in the current census is gathering data about religious affiliation, including the option for those having no religion to say so.”

“We hope this will help policy makers gain an accurate picture of diversity and secularism in Malta, and we urge all those who now have no religious belief, regardless of background or upbringing, to choose this option,” he continued.

Colombo said the addition was well overdue, pointing to a recent 2021 State of the Nation survey which found that 7% of respondents did not believe in a god.

“There is a significant number of non-religious people in this country who deserve a voice. We look forward to studying the more comprehensive data on this issue when it is available from the NSO,” Colombo said.