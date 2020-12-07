You Can Now Travel From Sliema To The Three Cities With This New ‘Seamless’ Ferry

A new “seamless” ferry service taking people from Sliema to the Three Cities in 40 minutes has been launched using a combination of land and sea transport.

The new service, provided by Marsamxetto Steam Ferry Services in conjunction with Transport Malta and Malta Public Transport, is “a first for inter-island transport in Malta”.

Commuters will cross over by sea to Valletta where a bus will be waiting to take them across the city to meet the boat on the other side of the city which will promptly ferry them to their final destination.

Tickets for a return journey will cost just €5.