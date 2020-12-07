You Can Now Travel From Sliema To The Three Cities With This New ‘Seamless’ Ferry
A new “seamless” ferry service taking people from Sliema to the Three Cities in 40 minutes has been launched using a combination of land and sea transport.
The new service, provided by Marsamxetto Steam Ferry Services in conjunction with Transport Malta and Malta Public Transport, is “a first for inter-island transport in Malta”.
Commuters will cross over by sea to Valletta where a bus will be waiting to take them across the city to meet the boat on the other side of the city which will promptly ferry them to their final destination.
Tickets for a return journey will cost just €5.
“We are putting into practice our vision to offer commuters a quick, cost-effective and efficient transportation option that will save them time and reduce congestion on Malta’s roads,” Marsamxetto Steam Ferry Services CEO Edward Zammit Tabona said.
“We believe this service will be warmly welcomed by the business community and visitors alike, particularly as there is no direct public transport link between Sliema and the Three Cities, and it reflects our firm commitment to inter-island transport.”
Marsamxetto has been constantly upgrading its ferry service, introducing a new timetable last year comprising additional trips and engaging with users to provide more convenient departure times.
“The company will be investing in new fully electric buses to provide this service, but to offer passenger an immediate solution, we have made arrangements with Malta Public Transport to use one of their current buses up until our new electric buses are delivered,” Zammit Tabona said. “We are convinced that linking sea and land transport services is the way forward for commuters and visitors alike.”