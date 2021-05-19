You Can Now Use Contactless Payment On Malta’s Public Transport

Public Transport in Malta is becoming faster and easier with the new introduction of contactless payment options on all 400 bus routes operated by Malta’s Public Transport.

This new type of payment has become a must-have throughout the pandemic in order to offer customers safe and secure public transport options, yet even beyond COVID-19 contactless payment is just easier, faster and perfect for those who do not have a Tallinja Card.

Through the collaboration between Malta Public Transport, Bank of Valletta and Visa, both locals and tourists can now worry less about carrying cash and queuing for tickets. The new implementation across all bus routes follows a successful trial period on buses that ran on busy routes.

Reduced boarding times, faster journeys and more efficient ways of paying are at the forefront of this latest initiative, with a keen focus on offering safe and easy public transport as Malta looks towards a post-pandemic era.

“As cities across Europe start lifting COVID-19 restrictions, public transportation will be essential to ensure economic recovery”, said David Farrugia, Visa Malta’s Country Manager.

He also highlighted that these systems were “essential in serving people who rely on [public transport] to get to and from work every day. They are also essential for consumers who need to access their local business to purchase their needs”.

Though COVID-19 has shifted public preferences towards cashless options, the trend towards cashless and contactless payments was pre-existing, simply due to how easy and efficient they are compared to carrying around loose change with you all the time.

As such, it is no surprise that cashless payments are being made a “fundamental element” to Malta Public Transport’s customer experience strategy.

“With the new contactless system onboard our buses, those passengers who prefer to pay for individual tickets will also be able to experience quicker and more efficient boarding when travelling by bus”, Konrad Pulé, Malta Public Transport’s General Manager explained.

If you have a smartphone, smartwatch or contactless card, make the most out of this new option and start enjoying a more efficient and easier experience on public transport.