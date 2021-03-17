You Can Swim, Surf, Dance, Golf And Play Tennis In Malta… As Long As It’s Not Organised By A Sports Club

People in Malta can play non-contact sports and exercise in groups of up to four, so long as it’s not affiliated to any sports organisation like a club, association or event or organised by an individual or group.

According to guidelines published by the Superintendent for Public Health, people can gather outdoors in groups of no more than four unless from the same household to keep fit. A number of activities like tennis, swimming, dance, cycling, climbing, sailing, jogging, gymnastics, motorsports, shooting and golf are permitted.

However, contact is forbidden so sports like football are still barred.

This comes after rules of a sports ban to curb the mounting spread of COVID-19 was unclear, with people unsure of which activities were allowed and some reports of players still practising without police interference.

Meanwhile, masks must be worn at all times except for high-intensity activity. Spectators and any form of competition are forbidden.

Indoor sporting and physical activity in private properties must abide by the same regulations.

Any sporting club found in breach of these regulations can be subject to fines. Exceptions can be made for the national Maltese sports team for international games on a case by case basis.

Here is a list of all sporting activities allowed that are subject to these rules:

Walking and Power walking

Jogging, running and athletic activity

Fitness and Dance sessions with social distancing of 2 metres between all participants

Cycling

Climbing

Horse Riding

Golf

Tennis / Padel

Shooting

Swimming

Sailing on individual dinghies or on larger boats with adequate social distancing

Archery

Fishing

Gymnastics

MotorSport

Model aircrafts

Scuba diving

Skateboarding

Surfing

Weightlifting

Pigeon racing with adequate social distancing

