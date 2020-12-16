‘You Should Be Fired,’ Yorgen Fenech’s Lawyer Tells Book Council Chairman After He Defends Public Inquiry

One of Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers has lashed out at Malta Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri after he publicly defended the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

Earlier today, Camilleri defended the public inquiry, which has been set up to establish whether the state could have prevented Caruana Galizia’s brutal assassination and which is set to continue into the new year.

After he posted on Facebook, lawyer Juliette Galea sent Camilleri a link to an article which quoted her recent demand for the suspension of the public inquiry on the grounds that it’s breaching her client’s rights.



In her letter to several Maltese authorities, Galea questioned why the inquiry board is composed of two retired judges and one sitting judge, arguing that the legal concept of a public inquiry “was birthed as an upshot of parliamentary accountability and ought to have nothing to do with a judicial process”.

“Here is the link to the letter. Read it all. It explains how a public inquiry should be done and why it’s not judicial. You’re saying stupid things,” she told Camilleri.