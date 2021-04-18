د . إAEDSRر . س

Young Law Student Julian Spiteri Identified As Rabat Car Crash Victim: ‘Words Can’t Describe How Upsetting This Is’

Julian Spiteri, a 19-year-old law student, has been identified as the victim of a fatal road accident in Rabat earlier today. 

Spiteri lost his life after he collided with a tree along Triq Tal-Infetti, near Saqqajja Hill at 11am. The passenger, 19-year-old Matthew Tabone, is currently in Mater Dei being treated for grievous but not life-threatening injuries.

Tributes from family and friends have started to be posted on social media.

“Words can’t describe how upsetting this is. One of the nicest gentlemen I had the pleasure of coming across. Fly high, you were one of a kind,” one post read.

“Absolutely devastating news,” said another.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened up an inquiry into the fatal accident, while police investigations are underway.

RIP

 

