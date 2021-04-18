Young Law Student Julian Spiteri Identified As Rabat Car Crash Victim: ‘Words Can’t Describe How Upsetting This Is’
Julian Spiteri, a 19-year-old law student, has been identified as the victim of a fatal road accident in Rabat earlier today.
Spiteri lost his life after he collided with a tree along Triq Tal-Infetti, near Saqqajja Hill at 11am. The passenger, 19-year-old Matthew Tabone, is currently in Mater Dei being treated for grievous but not life-threatening injuries.
Tributes from family and friends have started to be posted on social media.
“Words can’t describe how upsetting this is. One of the nicest gentlemen I had the pleasure of coming across. Fly high, you were one of a kind,” one post read.
“Absolutely devastating news,” said another.
ELSA Malta is saddened by the passing of law student, Julian Spiteri, following a car accident that took place this…
Posted by ELSA Malta on Sunday, April 18, 2021
Julian Spiteri, 19 years old, was the victim of a car accident that occurred earlier this morning.Most of our team…
Posted by A Bird's Eye View on Sunday, April 18, 2021
Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened up an inquiry into the fatal accident, while police investigations are underway.
RIP