Young Lawyer In Prime Minister’s Legal Firm Becomes Malta Gaming Authority Chairman

A young lawyer who used to work in the Prime Minister’s legal firm has been appointed chairman of the Malta Gaming Authority.

The Shift News reported industry professionals are upset that Ryan Pace, who is in his late 20s, was promoted from deputy chairman to chairman after Heathcliff Farrugia resigned over a scandal.

Farrugia is facing criminal charges for trading in influence with Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Pace faced parliamentary scrutiny yesterday.

The Shift News reports gaming industry sources being highly critical of the appointment of an inexperienced lawyer heading such an important regulator on the island