Young Maltese Boy Offers Prayers To Critics Who Bully Him For Reciting Rosary Online

A young Maltese boy has received online backlash for positing daily videos of himself reciting The Holy Rosary to an audience on Facebook.

Ruzarju ma’ Lior Schembri is a Facebook page run by Lior Schembri who posts daily live videos of him reciting the Rosary.

The videos have increased in popularity with many thanking the young Maltese boy for taking the time to host the prayer sessions. However, his popularity has been matched with a number of criticisms.

“He’d better actually learn how to make the sign of the cross,” one commentator said to the boy.

One particular comment compelled Lior to upload a Facebook status to reaffirm his commitment to his daily ritual and to pray for those who are troubled enough to bring him down.

“Sometimes you find someone who tries to stop you from striving to do things. This after I kept my daily commitment and it’s not easy after a day at school, doing homework and other commitments,” Lior said.

“But we stand firm and pray for those who are going through trouble.”

Many took to Lior’s Facebook page to encourage him and to show their solidarity with the young boy who is helping people stay close to their fate during the pandemic.

“Bravo Lior, may all children be like you. God bless you,” a comment read.

