Young Maltese Man Killed In Head-On Sydney Collision

Samuel Bartolo, a 19-year-old Maltese man living in Australia, has passed away after a tragic car accident in Sydney. The accident, which happened yesterday morning, saw Bartolo collide head-on with a truck at Northern Road, Berkshire Park. Bartolo died at the scene. No one else was in his car at the time of the accident. The truck driver was left uninjured. Many took to Facebook to pay tribute to the young Maltese-Australian.

“Rest in Peace Samuel. You were like the little brother I never had,” a friend of his wrote. “Taken away from us too soon!” Samuel’s relatives living in Malta broke the news of his passing to the local community.

“My cousins in Australia are devastated right now with this sad news,” Samuel’s cousin wrote. “May you rest in peace.” During his lifetime, Bartolo was an avid clay target shooter. The club he trained with, ‘Marconi Clay Target Club’ took to social media to commemorate his life and talent.