Young Maltese Student Struggling To Open A Foreign Bank Account Because Of Greylisting, Bernard Grech Warns

Malta’s greylisting has left its mark on students enrolled in courses overseas and attempting to open foreign bank accounts, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has warned.

Addressing a political rally yesterday, Grech warned greylisting is already leaving its mark on Maltese citizens beyond the immediate impact to the financial services industry.

He said he recently spoke to the father of a student who wanted to specialise in a medical field for which no courses are offered by Maltese institutions.

“Thanks to greylisting, he’s spent the past three months trying to open a bank account for his daughter overseas, simply so he can send her money to study.”

Grech also recounted how a small business owner told him how tough it’s become to transfer payments to foreign suppliers, and how a large business owner warned a foreign contractor had scrutinised his history before agreeing to work with him.