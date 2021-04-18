Young Man Who Died In Rabat Traffic Accident Is A 19-Year-Old From Attard 

Police have identified a 19-year-old man from Attard as the victim in today’s fatal traffic accident in Rabat.

The young man died after he lost control of his Volkswagen Bora and collided with a tree along Triq Tal-Infetti, which is right beneath Saqqajja Hill.

His passenger, another 19-year-old from Attard, is currently battling grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

No further details were given.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened up an inquiry into the fatal accident, while police investigations are underway.

RIP