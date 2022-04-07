Young Mqabba Mayor Omar Farrugia And ICT School Founder Ray Abela Elected To Parliament 

Omar Farrugia, the 27-year-old mayor of Mqabba, has been elected to Parliament after winning a casual election on the 5th district this morning.

An up-and-coming politician, Farrugia had made headlines two years ago when he donated his local council honorarium for the month as a gesture of solidarity to people struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He would later call out the authorities for applying double standards when enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.

Ray Abela, the founder of the TCTC Malta Computer School, also won a casual election on the 3rd district.

Last year, Abela had urged the government to set up an animal hospital, warning that pet treatment is currently unaffordable for low-income earners.

He raised eyebrows during the election campaign by giving out VR headsets to schoolchildren in his district.