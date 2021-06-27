Young Paola Man Fighting For His Life After Nasty Crash With Ambulance 

A 26-year-old man from Paola is fighting for his life after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a private ambulance in Żejtun this afternoon.

Police said that the young man was driving a Daihatsu Cuore along Triq tal-Barrani at around 12:15pm when he was involved in a collision with a private ambulance that was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Żabbar.

Video footage published by TVM shows that the Daihatsu completely overturned and battered.

Police said the car driver is suffering potentially life-threatening injuries while the ambulance driver got off unscathed.

Cover photo: TVM

Get well soon