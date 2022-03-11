Young PN Candidate: ‘PL Had A Clear Plan For Corruption – But They Don’t Have One For This Election’

A new candidate for the Nationalist Party teared into the Labour Party for their lack of vision for Malta over the next legislature.

Bernice Bonello, a 24-year-old law student contesting on the 2nd and 4th districts, said the PL hadn’t planned ahead for the election, unlike the Nationalist Party.

“They don’t plan anything, and give nothing to people. For the election in two weeks, they do not have a plan – but they did have a worked-out and clear plan for corruption, and to get Malta on the grey list,” Bonello said at a Tarxien rally.

“Until yesterday, the PL were only offering one thing – baħħ.”



That’s the difference between the Nationalist Party and the Labour Party,” Bonello said.

She pointed towards the PN’s list of proposals for the election, calling them “concrete, robust and clear” and said the it “was, is and will continue to be the party of the youth”.

Watch the full speech below – Bonello’s address begins at around the 15:00 mark