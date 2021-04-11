Young Progressive Naomi Cachia Announces She’ll Be Contesting Next General Election
Naomi Cachia has announced she’ll be contesting the next general election on the Labour Party’s ticket.
Cachia made the announcement today in a discussion with Prime Minister Robert Abela on ONE, saying she pledged to work to make Malta more “kind, just and progressive”.
Shortly after her TV announcement she took to social media to make it official. Cachia is set to be contesting on the seventh district.
A lawyer and the co-founder of the Network of Young Women Leaders, Cachia had made a name for herself during her tenure as president of the Labour Party’s youth wing, FŻL.
She is known for her progressive policies, as well as her public interventions, such as when she called for the end of all-male panels on television for a more equal discussion.
Cachia also expressed her support for gender quotas in parliament, saying it could be a way of introducing fresh faces of the House of Representatives by way of “women who, under the usual circumstances would find it much harder to be elected when pitted against Ministers and other longstanding MPs”.
You can watch her announcement below: