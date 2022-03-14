Young Ukrainian Cancer Patient Will Be Treated In Malta After Russian Invasion 

A young female Ukrainian cancer patient will be receiving treatment in Malta following the Russian government’s invasion of the country triggered a massive refugee crisis.

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed during a pre-election meeting with PN leader Bernard Grech and the Chamber of SMEs that a young girl is on her way to Malta to receive treatment in the country.

She is the first of such patients to get their treatment in Malta with the government offering medical support to refugees of the crisis. Abela was full of thanks to Puttinu Cares which has helped with the young patient’s transfer to Malta.

Abela was quick to mention the Ukrainian crisis at the start of the speech, placing reference on the loss of life in the country. However, he did reference the economic impact of the war, which is set to have significant effects on prices, particularly because both Russia and Ukraine are some of the biggest grain, wheat and cereal producers in the world.

He said that the government has already prepared for the impact, stressing it has set aside 200 million to help soften the blow. Abela was also bullish on energy prices.

“There will be no increase in energy bills over the next few years,” Abela said.

During the address, he backed the government’s economic credentials, telling the audience that the Labour Party was the best choice for businesses moving forward, pointing to the work done during the COVID-19 pandemic.