Youth, 14, Arrested Over Alleged Stabbing Of 21-Year-Old In Sliema

A 14-year-old is currently being held by the police after allegedly stabbing another youth in Sliema this afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed that at approximately 4:30pm officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit were on patrol in Triq Locker in Sliema, where they saw a person bleeding on the ground.

After speaking to the young man, the police were told that he had been stabbed during an argument in an apartment.

The man has been identified as a 21-year-old Englishman who lives in Mosta.

Drops of blood were found leading out of the apartment, with police investigations uncovering that an argument had broken out between the two which resulted in the 14-year-old stabbing his victim in the stomach.

The police said that a pointed weapon had been used in the attack but did not elaborate further.

The spokesperson said that a 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.

His victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The condition of the 14-year-old youth is as yet unknown.

