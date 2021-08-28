Youth Caught With 100g Of Cocaine Following Anonymous Tip-Off Denied Bail 

A 22-year-old man from Floriana who was caught by police in possession of 100g of cocaine in a police raid was denied bail by a court today.

Leonardo Mansueto was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of cocaine in quantities suggesting it was not for his personal use, supplying cocaine to others, breaching his bail conditions and recidivism.

During the police raid, weighed-out sachets of the drug were recovered by the police who were acting on an anonymous tip-off.

Mansueto’s movements were tracked by the police before he was arrested in Floriana.

Bail was requested by the defence, which stressed that Mansueto was innocent until proven guilty. The request was however denied by the presiding magistrate.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared for Mansueto, while police inspector Steven-Ryan Micallef prosecuted.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia presided.

