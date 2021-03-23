Youth Dies After Inhaling Gas From Leaking Heater

A 19-year-old man has lost his life after inhaling gas from a leaking gas heater, the police have said.

In a statement this evening, the police said that the young man had lost consciousness shortly before 4:30pm, when the police and members of the Civil Protection Department were called to a residence in Triq Santa Katernina, in Ħal Qormi.

The police said that from investigations it had transpired that the man had lost consciousness after inhaling gas from a heater.

He was administered first aid by a medical team, but died shortly after at Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been appointed, as police continue with their investigations.