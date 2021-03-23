د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Youth Dies After Inhaling Gas From Leaking Heater

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 19-year-old man has lost his life after inhaling gas from a leaking gas heater, the police have said. 

In a statement this evening, the police said that the young man had lost consciousness shortly before 4:30pm, when the police and members of the Civil Protection Department were called to a residence in Triq Santa Katernina, in Ħal Qormi.   

The police said that from investigations it had transpired that the man had lost consciousness after inhaling gas from a heater. 

He was administered first aid by a medical team, but died shortly after at Mater Dei Hospital. 

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been appointed, as police continue with their investigations.

READ NEXT: Labour MPs Walk Out Of Standards Committee Meeting Discussing Report About Minister Carmelo Abela 

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?