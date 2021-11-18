Youths’ Arrest In Marsa Heroin Drug Raid Declared Invalid By Court 

Three youths who were arrested in Marsa drug raid earlier this week have had their arrest declared invalid by the courts.

They were charged in court this morning in what was a tense sitting during which the defence alleged a breach of the accused’s rights since the police did not present the accused with an arrest warrant.

Testifying before the court, inspector Sven Sammut said he had arrested one of the youths and informed him of his rights. With respect to the other two accused, he said he had handed a document with their rights when they were in the lock-up.

The court declared the youths’ arrest invalid after three hours of legal arguments between the defence and prosecution.

All three pleading not guilty to the accusations against them given that one of the accused had not been handed an arrest warrant, while the other two had not been informed of their rights immediately.

Earlier today, the police said in a statement that seven individuals had been arrested in several raids on properties in Marsa and Qormi.

A total of four individuals were arrested in the Marsa raid, with three having been charged in court this afternoon.