YouTube Bans Donald Trump’s Channel For ‘At Least A Week’

YouTube has become the latest social media platform to ban US President Donald Trump from using their services.

The video platform banned Trump’s channel “for at least one week” after it was deemed that one of the President’s videos incited violence, CNN Business reported.

YouTube didn’t share details about what video earned Trump the strike, however the company will be revisiting the decision after seven days.

As a result of the ban, Trump will not be able to post any videos on YouTube before President-elect Joe Biden replaces him.

YouTube took to Twitter to announce the ban.