YouTube Bans Donald Trump’s Channel For ‘At Least A Week’
YouTube has become the latest social media platform to ban US President Donald Trump from using their services.
The video platform banned Trump’s channel “for at least one week” after it was deemed that one of the President’s videos incited violence, CNN Business reported.
YouTube didn’t share details about what video earned Trump the strike, however the company will be revisiting the decision after seven days.
As a result of the ban, Trump will not be able to post any videos on YouTube before President-elect Joe Biden replaces him.
YouTube took to Twitter to announce the ban.
1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021
“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” the video platform wrote.
“It now has its first strike and is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of seven days.”
Trump has been banned from a plethora of social media platforms.
Only last week, Twitter permanently suspended his account, once again citing the risk of “further incitement of violence”.
His account was initially banned for 12 hours due to “severely violating” the social media platform’s civil integrity policy after he tweeted condemnation of Vice President Mike Pence as his supporters stormed the Capitol.
Earlier this month, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg indefinitely blocked Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for “inciting violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”