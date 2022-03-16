‘You’ve Amplified My Words’: Poet Shares Touching Tribute To Lovin Malta’s Women’s Day Video

Canadian poet and author Rupi Kaur has paid a touching tribute to Lovin Malta’s International Woman’s Day video, which featured a poem written by the poet herself.

On her Instagram – which is followed by 4.5 million persons – Kaur wrote:

“I came across this video women in Malta created for my poem ‘I Want To Apologize’ and I was so touched I had to share. Lovin Malta, thank you.”

“The music and the voices of these women amplify my words to a whole new level. This connection inspires me to do what I do.”