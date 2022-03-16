‘You’ve Amplified My Words’: Poet Shares Touching Tribute To Lovin Malta’s Women’s Day Video
Canadian poet and author Rupi Kaur has paid a touching tribute to Lovin Malta’s International Woman’s Day video, which featured a poem written by the poet herself.
On her Instagram – which is followed by 4.5 million persons – Kaur wrote:
“I came across this video women in Malta created for my poem ‘I Want To Apologize’ and I was so touched I had to share. Lovin Malta, thank you.”
“The music and the voices of these women amplify my words to a whole new level. This connection inspires me to do what I do.”
The poem: ‘I Want To Apologize’ is an apology to women for having objectified women, for praising them for what they were born with, rather than who they are.
Lovin Malta’s clip features cameos from many of Malta’s strong, high achieving women, including the likes of European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola herself. It was also made into a masterpiece by way of a sublime piano piece from Malta-based musician Yun Cai.
For those of you who missed it, you can catch Lovin Malta’s ode to women and girls everywhere below.
