The incident ended with a Maltese court recommending that the accused be sent to the forensic section at Mount Carmel Hospital.

A man from Żabbar has denied allegations tying him to the attempted murder of his wife with a chisel.

The incident took place on Friday and the victim’s condition is not yet known.

When officers appeared on site, they found the woman on the floor, with her two sons and her husband standing around her.

The sons said they had seen their father attacking their mother using a chisel.

The children had informed police on-site that their father had been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, something the accused sought further treatment over.

Both prosecution and defense asked the court to order a ban on the publication of the name of the accused or the victim. The court immediately upheld this request in view of the nature of the charges and the case.

In court, lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused. Lawyers Franco Galea and Licia Cordina appeared for the victim.

What do you make of this case?