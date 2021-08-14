Żabbar Man Grievously Injured With Glass Bottle During Early Morning Brawl
A 27-year-old man from Żabbar was grievously injured in a fight in the same locality early this morning.
In a statement the police said it had been informed about a fight in Misraħ is-Sliem at roughly 00:30am.
Upon arrival, police officers found that an argument had broken out between two men.
The 27-year-old had been hit with a glass bottle and was taken to a health centre for treatment. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
A 26-year-old man from Marsa was arrested shortly after the fight and is being held at the police lock-up in Floriana.
Police investigations are ongoing.
What do you make of this story?