Żabbar Thief Posing As Lottery Agent And Charity Worker Caught Red-Handed In Mellieħa

A 40-year-old man behind at least six robberies in Mosta, Mellieħa, Birkirkara and Mġarr, was arrested while attempting to access homes.

The man, who targeted people aged between 52 and 95, would convince residents that he was collecting money for a charitable mission, or selling lottery tickets door to door.

When the person went inside to give him money, he would enter and rob their homes.

Police have asked for any other victims who may have been robbed by the man to reach out and contact them.

The man was caught red-handed today after police identified him and found him knocking on a Mellieħa door of a home owned by an elderly woman. The man was arrested, and the items he had stolen were found in a subsequent search of his home in Żabbar.

The investigation was carried out by the Violent Crimes Unit within Major Crimes, assisted by the Central Intelligence and Analysis Unit.

The man is being held at the police headquarters for further investigations.