د . إAEDSRر . س

Żabbar Woman Stabbed In Suspected Domestic Violence Case Rushed To Mater Dei Hospital

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A woman has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following what is suspected to be the latest case of domestic abuse on the island.

The woman, reportedly a nurse by profession, was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon in her home in Żabbar this morning.

Police confirmed that the incident happened at around 7am this morning, and that the victim is female, and that the woman was transported to hospital via ambulance.

Her condition is not yet known.

The case is being investigated by the domestic violence section within the police force.

Tag someone who needs to see this 

READ NEXT: WATCH: Abner Aquilina Raises Middle Finger At Onlookers As He's Taken Into Court

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All