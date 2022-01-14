Żabbar Woman Stabbed In Suspected Domestic Violence Case Rushed To Mater Dei Hospital

A woman has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following what is suspected to be the latest case of domestic abuse on the island.

The woman, reportedly a nurse by profession, was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon in her home in Żabbar this morning.

Police confirmed that the incident happened at around 7am this morning, and that the victim is female, and that the woman was transported to hospital via ambulance.

Her condition is not yet known.

The case is being investigated by the domestic violence section within the police force.