A 59-year-old man has been hospitalised after he fell two-and-a-half storeys whilst doing maintenance work at his home in Żejtun.

The incident happened at around 11am on Triq il-President Anton Buttigieg.

The 59-year-old man was given first aid by a medical team before being transferred to Mater Dei, where it was later certified that he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.