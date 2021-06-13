Zero Cases! Malta Hits Important COVID-19 Milestone Second Time This Week

Malta is set to announce zero new COVID-19 cases for the second time in June after Health Minister Chris Fearne posted online this morning. “Good morning – zero day today,” Fearne said alongside an emoji of a Maltese flag and a smile. His post racked up thousands of reactions, with many praising the great result, though others took the opportunity to call for the removal of face masks as the summer heat arrives. Malta last announced zero new cases on 7th June, with the last time before that being 25th July, 2020.

The official COVID-19 numbers for the last 24 hours are usually released around 12.30pm by Malta’s health authorities – however, the island’s Health Minister clearly wanted to share the news sooner. Shadow Health Minister Stephen Spiteri similarly took to social media to praise the number, saying the “way forward is brighter”. “Let’s keep it as our success in the months to come. With relaxation of measures we must ensure an adequate protocol that protects our country from another surge of the virus. It all depends on us! I am optimistic we can achieve together. Be responsible and get vaccinated,” he said.

Malta’s health authorities have been able to decrease new daily cases to single digits over the last few weeks as the island’s inoculation drive speeds ahead – however, many sectors across the island are now calling for updated mitigation measures in light of the positive results. Just this weekend, several business-owners called for more regulation in public spheres as hundreds of revellers were seen along popular bays and beaches across the island. Are you hopeful in light of today’s numbers?

