Zero New COVID-19 Patients In Malta As Active Cases Continue To Drop
Malta has found no new COVID-19 cases on the island as active cases continue to drop. This comes alongside one new recovery over the last 24 hours, meaning active cases are now down to 26.
There were no new deaths over this period.
Malta has been fortunate enough to hit 0 new cases no less than four times in the last ten days, meaning this is the fifth time the island has recorded zero cases in June alone.
