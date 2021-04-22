Zero Tolerance For Abuse In The Police Force, Home Affairs Minister Says After Sergeant Charged With Rape

Malta’s Home Affairs Minister has reacted after a veteran police sergeant was arrested and charged with raping a woman in Qawra in a case that has shocked the island.

“Without commenting on individual cases, I must emphasise that the Police Force has zero tolerance for any abuse that takes place and recently a number of policies have been implemented in this regard,” Byron Camilleri told Lovin Malta.

“Just this morning I launched the Victim Support Agency whereby for the first time, the Ministry for Home Affairs is investing in an agency to provide a holistic service to victims of crime,” he continued. “This is because we truly believe that we should provide victims with the necessary support too as they go through a difficult time.”

His words come after the shocking revelation that sergeant Glen Carabott, 40 from Mtarfa, is accused with raping a woman who called the Qawra police station for assistance after suffering a robbery.

It is being alleged that Carabott raped her when visiting her to provide assistance on the 16th April. After the act, he did not file a follow up police report nor initiate investigations in an attempt to find the woman’s stolen items, raising alarm.

In court, it emerged that there was footage of the incident on Carabott’s mobile.

“The police is committed to strengthening its services and will not tolerate any allegations that shed a bad light on its work,” Camilleri ended.