Zija TT’s Partner Remanded In Custody After Being Charged With Domestic Violence
The partner of social media influencer Zija TT, also known as Terry ta’ Bormla, has been denied bail and remanded in custody after being charged with injuring her in her home last week.
In a Facebook post uploaded over the weekend, the social media sensation said she had been abused inside her own home just a month and a half after reporting death threats she had received to the police.
“They told me that if something happens or if someone comes to kill me, I can call them up and they’ll answer straight away – as though that person wouldn’t have been able to just kill me,” she claimed was the police’s response.
This morning, Zija TT’s partner, Gareth Clach, 22, from Bormla, was charged with inflicting grievous injuries on her as well as threatening her with violence. He was also charged with drug possession and recidivism.
The prosecution described to the court how Clach had punched his victim in the nose and that the couple had been in a relationship for eight months.
The incident occurred during an argument over Zija TT’s mobile phone.
A bail request was turned down by the court and Clach was remanded in custody.
