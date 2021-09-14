Zija TT’s Partner Remanded In Custody After Being Charged With Domestic Violence 

The partner of social media influencer Zija TT, also known as Terry ta’ Bormla, has been denied bail and remanded in custody after being charged with injuring her in her home last week.

In a Facebook post uploaded over the weekend, the social media sensation said she had been abused inside her own home just a month and a half after reporting death threats she had received to the police.

“They told me that if something happens or if someone comes to kill me, I can call them up and they’ll answer straight away – as though that person wouldn’t have been able to just kill me,” she claimed was the police’s response.