Żonqor Land Will Be Taken Back From American University Of Malta, Prime Minister Announces

A huge stretch of undeveloped land at Żonqor Point in Marsaskala will return to the government following a revision of its concession with the American University of Malta.

“While we want this project to succeed, we will re-dimension it to match our new environmental priority,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said during an interview on Xtra, which will be published tonight.

“We have come to an agreement, which is currently being finalised and which will be sent to Cabinet and later Parliament for approval.”

As part of this ‘re-dimensioning’, the government will also take back a stretch of land between Bormla and Isla that the AUM had intended to be used as a student dormitory.

The government’s decision to transfer a large tract of ODZ land to Sadeen Group, the developers behind the AUM, back in 2015 proved controversial.

The Nationalist Party opposed the plans while a pressure group called Front Ħarsien ODZ was set up to combat it.