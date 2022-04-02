د . إAEDSRر . س

Zoya Attard Becomes Malta’s Youngest Serving Mayor

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Zoya Attard has become Malta’s youngest serving mayor after replacing Keith Azzopardi Tanti as Pieta Mayor following his election to parliament and appointment to Cabinet.

Attard, who works for MEP Cyrus Engerer, was elected to the council in 2019. 

Azzopardi Tanti had been serving as the Mayor of Pieta since 2013 and this year received the largest amount of first count votes in the 1st District. 

Thank you for your trust and I look forward to meeting you and working for our locality!” Attard wrote on social media.

READ NEXT: 9 Foods The Maltese Should Keep In Their Pantries And Fridges For Better Health

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All