Żurrieq Man At Risk Of Dying After Late-Night Argument Results In Stabbing

A 35-year-old man from Żurrieq is at risk of dying after he was stabbed following a late-night argument in Marsa.

A manhunt is underway for the alleged assailant, a 32-year-old man residing in St Pauls Bay.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm last night on Triq it-Tiġrija in Marsa.

According to a police report, the 35-year-old man was attacked with a sharp object believed to be a knife.

A medical team and ambulance arrived on site and took the man to Mater Dei hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The search for the assailant is ongoing.

Share this to spread the news