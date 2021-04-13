د . إAEDSRر . س

Żurrieq Man At Risk Of Dying After Late-Night Argument Results In Stabbing

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 35-year-old man from Żurrieq is at risk of dying after he was stabbed following a late-night argument in Marsa.

A manhunt is underway for the alleged assailant, a 32-year-old man residing in St Pauls Bay.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm last night on Triq it-Tiġrija in Marsa.

According to a police report, the 35-year-old man was attacked with a sharp object believed to be a knife.

A medical team and ambulance arrived on site and took the man to Mater Dei hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The search for the assailant is ongoing.

Share this to spread the news

READ NEXT: Three Arrested In Connection With Trafficking 230 Packets Of Synthetic Drugs In Malta

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All