Żurrieq Man Charged With Molesting 9-Year-Old Step-Granddaughter 

A 42-year-old man from Żurrieq has been charged with molesting a young girl he is related to.

The man, whose identity has not been made public in order to protect the victim’s identity was said to have sexually abused the child on three occasions, resulting in her suffering severe psychological trauma.

The man was brought before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon and charged with committing non-consensual sexual acts on a minor he had a duty of care for.

If found guilty, the man could face a prison term of up to seven years. He pleaded not guilty.