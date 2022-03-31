ADPD Have A Golden Chance But They Really Need To Play Their Cards Right 

First things first, this election was an absolute failure for ADPD. With fewer than 5,000 first-count votes to their name, more people spoiled their vote than voted for ADPD. The green party is describing the result as a victory but surely after 33 years, they should be aiming much higher than that. Still, the fact that they doubled their votes from the 2017 election means there are at least some green shoots – they just need to be cultivated properly. The first order of business should be the election of a new leader. Shortly after the election result was confirmed, Carmel Cacopardo announced he will be stepping down as leader, which was really the best thing he could have done for the party. Smart, persistent and politically honest as he may be, he is far from being the inspirational and forward-looking leader ADPD needs right now.

Outgoing ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo

This was made abundantly obvious at the University of Malta debate. Standing in between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech, Cacopardo had a real chance to pitch ADPD as a radical force which could “break the wheel”, in contrast with PL and PN which were only making intentionally vague, bland or halfway proposals. Instead, he criticised the big parties for making promises they couldn’t afford to keep given all the problems beyond our borders and that they should instead explain to people that they could well be about to get poorer. ADPD became the party of doom and gloom and their fate was sealed. The new leader should be a fresh face, someone like candidate and teacher Sandra Gauci or former ADŻ leader Rachelle Deguara, a charismatic person with strong beliefs, political passion and a serious drive to actually change the country. Once the new leader and their team are appointed, work should immediately start on a ground game to turn ADPD into a party of the people. Appealing to academics and people who follow the news religiously is all well and good but the Maltese electorate is way larger than that. As former AD leader Michael Briguglio pointed out recently, “Labour’s hegemony was active on the ground, in the social backstage of the micropolitics of everyday life, far away from the glitzy news headlines and media bubbles”. He is absolutely correct, but the problem for political opponents to PL is that this kind of social hegemony cannot be built overnight. It requires significant human resources, as well as some financial resources and (probably most importantly) time for people to change their opinions and vote behaviour.

ADPD's team after the election result (Photo: ADPD)

The PN struggled badly against PL's well-oiled behemoth on the ground during this election, let alone ADPD, which doesn't even have a single każin. Still, politics is the art of the possible and way more unexpected things have happened throughout history than the rise of a small Maltese party. A few years ago, before the merger of AD and PD, I had suggested a change in small party strategy that I still believe holds true. Rather than focusing so much energy on the general elections and lengthy legal battles that are probably going to go nowhere other than giving ADPD another chance to rant at 'PLPN', the green party should focus all its energy on the 2024 local council elections. It should start by identifying a few potentially vulnerable councils and campaign on the ground as soon as possible in those towns, including through regular house visits and organising social activities. ADPD should then respond to any complaints these constituents may have, and these constituents must know that ADPD has responded. With all the party's resources focused on a handful of towns, it is certainly possible for ADPD to elect a handful of local councillors, where the stakes aren't as high as they are at general elections. Once these councillors are elected, they must make their presence felt as much as possible, driving forward initiatives for the town, vocally combatting the authorities when necessary and maintaining a strong presence on the ground. The goal should be to not only improve their towns but to let people from other towns know what a difference an ADPD candidate can actually make. The party should then stay out of the 2026 general election entirely or contest on only a few districts and instead focus on getting several councillors elected at the 2028 local council elections. If it works out, ADPD will have a strong base from which to convince people to vote for a third party to represent them in Parliament. Several thousands of people didn't vote at the last election, hinting at a growing disillusionment with politics. The creation of a new political force is possible but, as the final election result clearly showed, ADPD shouldn't delude themselves into believing that disillusioned voters will automatically vote for them. Right now, more people are willing to spoil their vote or not vote at all than vote ADPD. Building a new political force will take a lot of time, commitment and a willingness to play the long game, but it's certainly not impossible and the regeneration must start from now.